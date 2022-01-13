UrduPoint.com

11 Killed In Philippine Truck Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

11 killed in Philippine truck crash

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed after a small truck packed with partygoers, including children, overturned in the southern Philippines, police said Thursday.

The vehicle was travelling to a beachside resort on Mindanao island for a postponed Christmas party on Wednesday when the driver lost control after the brakes apparently failed on a downhill section of road.

Around 50 people were crammed into the truck, most of them in the open tray, when it veered off the road and into a tree.

The vehicle then flipped over onto a pile of rocks, Balingasag municipal police chief Major Teodoro De Oro said.

Eleven people were killed, including a three-year-old child, De Oro said, adding police were seeking to confirm another three deaths.

Scores of other passengers were injured, including a dozen children. The driver, who was also hurt and tried to hide after receiving medical treatment, was arrested and will face charges.

The vehicle was part of a convoy of three trucks but the other two were not involved in the accident, De Oro said.

Deadly road mishaps are common in the Philippines, where drivers frequently flout the rules and vehicles are often poorly maintained or overloaded.

In 2019, 19 farmers were killed in the mountainous northern Philippines when a truck carrying them and sacks of rice seeds plunged backwards down a deep ravine.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Christmas Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Philippines 2019

Recent Stories

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

9 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Kartarpur Corridor symbol of love, devotion: Fawad ..

Kartarpur Corridor symbol of love, devotion: Fawad

8 minutes ago
 58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of ..

58% of Americans believe US democracy in danger of collapse: poll

8 minutes ago
 Capitol assault probe wants testimony from top Rep ..

Capitol assault probe wants testimony from top Republican lawmaker

13 minutes ago
 Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equa ..

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.