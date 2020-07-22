11 missing, 6 injured in Colombian military helicopter crash

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Eleven Colombian military personnel were missing and six injured after a helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country during an operation against guerrillas, the army said on Tuesday.

The Blackhawk helicopter was carrying 17 military personnel when it went down. The armed forces high command did not reveal whether it was shot down or an accident.

Authorities found the helicopter in a stretch of the river Inirida in Guaviare state, an area where dissident former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas are active.