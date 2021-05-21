1.1 mln Cubans receive 1st dose of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines

HAVANA,b (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- More than 1.1 million people in Cuba have already received at least one dose of locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said Thursday.

"This figure includes the number of citizens participating in clinical trials, intervention studies, and sanitary interventions," Ileana Morales, director of science and technological innovation at the Ministry of Public Health, said on tv.

"The vaccination rollout is just one part of the solution. There is still a long way ahead to continue fighting against this complex situation," she added.

Cuba on Thursday logged 1,252 new coronavirus infections and six deaths, taking the national counts to 129,346 and 840 respectively.

The Caribbean nation is working on the development of five experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates, namely Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala, Mambisa, and Soberana Plus.

At present, phase-3 clinical trials for Cuban COVID-19 vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala are underway, so are the intervention studies involving frontline workers from across the country.

To date, Havana has registered over half of the island nation's coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In consequence, a COVID-19 sanitary intervention of Soberana 02 and Abdala is taking place in Havana, involving nearly 1.7 million people. The capital city is home to 2 million residents out of the national population of 11 million.