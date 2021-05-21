UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1.1 Mln Cubans Receive 1st Dose Of Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 PM

1.1 mln Cubans receive 1st dose of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines

HAVANA,b (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- More than 1.1 million people in Cuba have already received at least one dose of locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said Thursday.

"This figure includes the number of citizens participating in clinical trials, intervention studies, and sanitary interventions," Ileana Morales, director of science and technological innovation at the Ministry of Public Health, said on tv.

"The vaccination rollout is just one part of the solution. There is still a long way ahead to continue fighting against this complex situation," she added.

Cuba on Thursday logged 1,252 new coronavirus infections and six deaths, taking the national counts to 129,346 and 840 respectively.

The Caribbean nation is working on the development of five experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidates, namely Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala, Mambisa, and Soberana Plus.

At present, phase-3 clinical trials for Cuban COVID-19 vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala are underway, so are the intervention studies involving frontline workers from across the country.

To date, Havana has registered over half of the island nation's coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In consequence, a COVID-19 sanitary intervention of Soberana 02 and Abdala is taking place in Havana, involving nearly 1.7 million people. The capital city is home to 2 million residents out of the national population of 11 million.

Related Topics

Havana Cuba March 2020 TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

11 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

11 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges 'political solut ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.