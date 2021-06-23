UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Police Killed In Burkina Faso Ambush: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:40 AM

11 police killed in Burkina Faso ambush: minister

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :11 policemen have been killed in an ambush by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso, and four more officers are missing, the government said Tuesday.

"Around 3 pm on Monday, a relief team belonging to the national police was targeted in an ambush by armed individuals," Security Minister Ousseni Compaore said in a statement.

Following the attack in the country's Centre-Nord region, 11 police were recorded dead, seven found unhurt and four missing, he added.

Security sources had earlier told AFP that the attack took place at Yirgou, a small village north of the town of Barsalogho.

"A search operation is underway to track down the attackers, with military support, and to find the officers who are still missing," a senior security official said.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency that has left at least 1,400 dead since 2015 and forced an estimated one million people to flee their homes.

Yirgou was the scene of a massacre of 48 Muslim Fulani people in 2019, according to the government, reprisal killings after a jihadist attack.

Monday's ambush follows a rise in attacks in the north since April, when four Burkinabe soldiers were killed while on patrol near Yirgou.

In recent years, the impoverished Sahel country has been hit by increasingly brutal attacks by militants affiliated with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

In early June, the village of Solhan in the north was hit by the deadliest jihadist attack since the start of the insurgency, which claimed at least 132 lives. Local sources have put the death toll at 160.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Police Burkina Faso April June 2015 2019 Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

58 minutes ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

1 hour ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

1 hour ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

1 hour ago

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by U ..

1 hour ago

India's Health Ministry Alerts Maharashtra, 2 Othe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.