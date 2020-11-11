UrduPoint.com
11,000 Ethiopians Flee To Sudan: Refugee Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 11,000 Ethiopians fleeing conflict in the Tigray region have crossed into neighbouring Sudan, a Sudanese official said Wednesday.

The UN refugee agency said it was helping Sudan to provide aid to more than 7,000 refugees who had crossed from Ethiopia in the past two days, warning "the number is likely to rise sharply".

Alsir Khaled, head of Sudan's refugee agency in Kassala, told AFP that 6,000 people had crossed into the state this week and another 5,000 into Gadaref, both in eastern Sudan.

Officials quoted by state news agency SUNA said they feared the influx of refugees, for whom local farmers had been collecting food and providing shelter, could rise sharply in coming days.

Among those who have fled across the border are Ethiopian soldiers.

Sudanese efforts to help the refugees are being stretched, said Khaled, adding that Khartoum was awaiting support from international aid agencies.

In a statement, the UN refugee agency said it was helping to provide assistance to "women, children and men" seeking safety in Sudan after fleeing fighting in Ethiopia.

"With thousands of refugees arriving at the Sudanese border in the space of 24 hours, and with the conflict appearing to escalate, the number is likely to rise sharply," said the UNHCR.

