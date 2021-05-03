115 historical artifacts seized in NW Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TURKEY, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least 115 historical artifacts were seized in northwestern Turkey on Monday, sources said.

In the northwestern Karabuk province, gendarmerie forces found 90 coins and 25 other historical artifacts in an operation.The suspects, who were rounded up in the operation, were later released by a local court.

Separately, a 400 square meter oubliette from the Roman period was found during illegal excavations in the southeastern Sanliurfa province.

The anti-smuggling and organized crime unit of gendarmerie forces learned that four suspects were carrying out illegal excavations in Viransehir district, according to sources.

The security forces carried out an operation, and held four suspects. They were engaged in illegal excavation, and had unearthed the secret dungeon.

A sword, silver cross, chain and equipment for excavation was seized following a search in the underground area.