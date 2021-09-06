UrduPoint.com

116 Woman Beats COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

116 woman beats COVID-19

ESKISEHIR, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :An elderly woman in central Eskisehir province has recently beaten COVID-19 after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Ayse Karatay, 116, became ill nearly three weeks ago and was placed in intensive care unit at Eskisehir City Hospital.

After improvement in her health condition, Karatay was taken out of intensive care.

Speaking to reporters, her son Ibrahim Karatay expressed his joy over his mother's recovery.

The elderly woman had only received one dose of Sinovac vaccine, his son said, adding if she had gotten the second dose perhaps she would have beaten the coronavirus easier.

"She had contracted the virus three weeks ago while she was with her relatives," he said.

He also thanked all of the health workers for their efforts in taking care of his mother. "A few others at our village have beaten the virus. We believe the reason is due to the clean air and organic foods we have consumed." Having received two doses of Sinovac vaccine, the son said he plans to get his third jab soon.

Turkey has so far confirmed over 6 million coronavirus cases and 52,860 deaths, while nearly 80% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Related Topics

Eskisehir Women All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme cou ..

UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme courts

45 seconds ago
 Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

31 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

15 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.