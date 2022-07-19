119th joint patrol on Mekong River begins

(@FahadShabbir)

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand will start the 119th Mekong River joint patrol.

Two Chinese vessels departed at 9 a.m. from Jingha Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, signifying the official launch of the latest operation.

During the patrol, the four countries will continue to focus on cross-border crime crackdowns to safeguard safety and stability along the river.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.