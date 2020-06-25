11th addition of Tehzeeb Fest to be held online this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Two days long Tehzeeb festival, an annual event of celebrating South Asian music, will kick off tomorrow on social media platforms featuring musicians live from Pakistan, India and UK.

Being organized under the collaboration of Tehzeeb Foundation and Arts Council Karachi, the festival will start from June 26 in evening which, due to pandemic of Coronavirus, will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for audiences across the globe sitting online.

Titled this year as 'A Creative Response', Tehzeeb festival will feature one of the lead musicians from Pakistan, India, Germany, UK, Belgium and Italy engaging music lovers from all over the world with an eclectic mix of South Asian classical, semi-classical, folk and sufi music.

Musicians and artists include Ustad Faheem Mazhar from Lahore, Suhai Abro from Italy, Asad Qizilhash from Belgium, Nayab Ali / Inaam All Khan, Ayesha Nadir Ali from Lahore, Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan from Germany, Dhurpad Dost, Arman All Dehlavi and Shivam Bhardwal from India, Shahbaz Hussain from UK, Ustad Fateh All Khan from Karachi and many others.

The Tehzeeb Foundation is working for advancement and promotion of music, literature and fine arts in Pakistan.