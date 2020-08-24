12 days for assault: Fury at weak penalties for attacks on women

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Sexual harassment and assaults against women are not being taken seriously enough in Singapore, activists warn, after students at elite universities were given punishments criticised as too lenient for their crimes.

In the most recent incident, a 23-year-old spent just 12 days behind bars after he tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend during a vicious assault.

The city-state is known for its tough approach to law and order, with vandalism punishable by caning, while drug trafficking and murder carry the death penalty.

But campaigners say crimes against women have long been minimalised -- marital rape was only criminalised this year.

"The justice system is very harsh on people who vandalise state-owned property. But you want to threaten and violate a woman's life? Oh yeah, sure. It's not as serious, is the message (authorities) are giving," said Pamela Ng, a spokeswoman for the Aim For Zero campaign against sexual violence.

There are also concerns the academic potential of male perpetrators is being prioritised over the actual effect of sex crimes on women.

This echoes criticisms of incidents at prestigious schools in the US, including the six-month imprisonment of Brock Turner for three counts of sexual assault, where a judge feared a longer sentence would severely "impact" the Stanford University swimmer.

Last year, National University of Singapore (NUS) student Monica Baey took to social media to protest the light punishment given to a male student who filmed her in a dormitory shower.

Her decision to go public was dubbed the city-state's #MeToo moment and is credited with encouraging other victims to come forward.

But critics say recent cases involving men of privilege show not enough has changed.