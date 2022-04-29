UrduPoint.com

12 Hurt In Clashes At Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound: Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound injured 12 people on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, following weeks of violence at the flashpoint site.

Israel's police said forces entered the compound after "rioters" hurled stones and fireworks, including down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below Al-Aqsa.

The statement said officers used "riot dispersal means" to contain the unrest. Witnesses and AFP reporters said police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

The Red Crescent said that most of those injured suffered "upper body injuries."

