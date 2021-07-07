12 Indian Ministers Resign In Major Reshuffle: President's Office
Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM
New Delhi, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Twelve Indian ministers resigned on Wednesday including the ministers for health, the environment and education, the president's office said.
The resignations form part of a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a catastrophic spike in Covid-19 cases and ahead of important state elections.