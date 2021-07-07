UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Indian Ministers Resign In Major Reshuffle

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

12 Indian ministers resign in major reshuffle

New Delhi, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Twelve Indian ministers resigned on Wednesday including the ministers for health, the environment and education, the president's office said.

The resignations form part of a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a catastrophic spike in Covid-19 cases and ahead of important state elections.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came in for particular criticism during the surge in coronavirus cases in April and May.

The health service came under severe pressure in many areas with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and drugs.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for law and justice and information technology, has been locked in a bitter dispute in recent months with foreign social media companies.

His ministry authored rule changes that require the firms to remove and identify the "first originator" of posts deemed to undermine India's sovereignty, state security or public order.

Prasad was however expected to be given an important role in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the state elections, press reports said.

The others resigning include Prakash Javadekar, minister for the environment, forests and climate change as well as information, broadcasting and heavy industries.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, minister for education, also quit, according to a press statement from the president's office.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Education Drugs Social Media Narendra Modi April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of ..

11 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

24 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

54 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.