12 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash: emergencies committee

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Twelve people were killed in a plane crash in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty on Friday, the country's emergencies committee said, revising an earlier toll given by officials and state media.

The emergencies committee released a list of 12 people who died in the crash of the Bek Air passenger plane shortly after takeoff.

According to the list, eight of the victims died at the scene of the disaster, two while receiving medical attention at the airport and two in hospital.

Almaty's city administration also confirmed the toll of 12 after an official previously said 15 had died.

The Fokker 100 plane was carrying 95 passengers and five crew members when it went down and slammed into a house.