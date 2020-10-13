UrduPoint.com
12 Mali Soldiers Killed In Raids On Base

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

12 Mali soldiers killed in raids on base

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Twelve Malian soldiers were killed in attacks on their base in the volatile centre of the country, the army said Tuesday, in the latest violence to hit the West African state.

In a statement, Mali's military said an army outpost in the central Mopti region was attacked overnight, leaving nine soldiers dead and an unidentified number of wounded.

Militants also attacked reinforcements sent to the base on Tuesday morning, killing three soldiers and wounding 10, according to a provisional tally.

Mali has been struggling to contain a militant insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012, and which has since spread to the centre of the country and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

