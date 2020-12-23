UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Migrants Held While Fleeing To Greece

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

12 migrants held while fleeing to Greece

EDIRNE, TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish security forces rounded up 12 migrants fleeing to Greece inside two trucks in the northwestern province of Edirne.

Police teams searched the trailers of the trucks waiting in line in front of the Ipsala border gate to go abroad.

Among the 12 migrants five were women, according to the security forces. After routine checks, the asylum seekers were sent to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

