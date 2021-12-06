UrduPoint.com

12 Niger Soldiers Killed In Battle With 'terrorists': Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

Niamey, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 12 soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" were killed in a battle in western Niger, the defence ministry announced Sunday, in the conflict-wracked "three borders" zone.

Another eight soldiers were wounded in the clash with "hundreds of armed terrorists" five kilometres (three miles) from Fantio, said the ministry statement.

