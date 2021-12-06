12 Niger soldiers killed in battle with 'terrorists': ministry

Niamey, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 12 soldiers and "dozens of terrorists" were killed in a battle in western Niger, the defence ministry announced Sunday, in the conflict-wracked "three borders" zone.

Another eight soldiers were wounded in the clash with "hundreds of armed terrorists" five kilometres (three miles) from Fantio, said the ministry statement.