12-year-old Indian girl swims 36 km in Arabian sea, sets record

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A 12-year-old autistic girl has set a record by swimming 36 km in the Arabian sea, Indian officials said Thursday.

"Jiya Rai, daughter of a naval sailor Madan Rai, created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 Km in 08 hrs and 40 minutes on 17 Feb 21 at 3:45 a.m. (local time)," a statement issued by India's defense ministry said.

"She is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and she dedicated the swimming feat to raise awareness about Autism." According to officials, the swimming event was conducted under observation of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India.

Rai last year swam from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14 km in three hours, 27 minutes and 30 seconds.The ministry said she holds the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 km in open waters.