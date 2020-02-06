UrduPoint.com
120 Injured In Istanbul Plane Accident: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

120 injured in Istanbul plane accident: governor

Istanbul, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 120 people were injured Wednesday, when a plane skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into three after landing in rough weather, the city's governor said.

"At the moment, 120 people who were injured have been hospitalised," said governor Ali Yerlikaya, adding that most of them were "doing well, aside from one or two people.

"The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir.

