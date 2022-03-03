(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 1,200 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco early on Thursday in the second such mass attempt in 24 hours, a government official said.

"At around 7:25 am, after overcoming the Moroccan security forces, they began to jump the fence... throwing stones and using hooks and sticks against the security forces," said a spokesman for the Spanish government's local delegation, indicating around 350 managed to cross.