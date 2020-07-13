12,000 Israeli soldiers in quarantine over coronavirus

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Some 12,000 Israeli soldiers are in quarantine over coronavirus infection suspicion, the Israeli army said on Monday.

A military statement said 568 soldier have been confirmed to contract the virus.

The infections among the Israeli soldiers have significantly increased since the start of June, as Israel was hit by a second wave of virus outbreak.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, the country's tally reached to 38,670 infections, including 362 deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 570,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

More than 13 million COVID-19 cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries exceeding 7 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.