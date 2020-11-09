JAKARTA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 126 houses in South Solok district, West Sumatra province of Indonesia were flooded when two rivers overflowed, an official said on Monday.

Head of the Emergency Section of the South Solok Regional Disaster Management Agency, Romi Aprijal, said the two rivers are Batang Pangian and Batang Geringging.

"The floods occurred due to heavy rains throughout Sunday and caused the river waters to overflow," Aprijal said, adding that no casualties were reported so far.

At early hours on Monday, the water level reached 1.3 meters in the residential area where 850 people are affected.

Officers have provided instant noodles and other kinds of food assistance.

"At this time the floods have begun to recede and officers are helping residents clean out of the mud," according to Aprijal.