127 missing after vessel sinks in India cyclone: navy

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Some 127 people were missing Tuesday after a vessel adrift off Mumbai's coast sank during Cyclone Tauktae, the Indian navy said as two ships and helicopters were deployed to assist in the search.

The vessel was carrying 273 people when it started drifting on Monday as strong winds battered India's western coast, sending huge waves crashing onto its shores and turning roads into rivers.