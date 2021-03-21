12th China Iron, Steel Development Forum held in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The 12th China Iron and Steel Development Forum, jointly organized by the Engineering Management Department of the Chinese academy of Engineering and the Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute held in Beijing.

The theme of this forum was: new stage, new concept, new pattern; carbon peak, carbon emission reduction, carbon neutralization-he proposition of high quality development of iron and steel.

Nearly 1,000 participants including Chinese officials from relevant departments, steel enterprises, experts and scholars from research institutes in the field of steel and iron and domestic and overseas media attended the meeting.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Hu Wenrui, Director of the Engineering Management Department of Chinese Academy of Engineering, said, the year 2021 is the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan of China. Under the new development pattern, China's steel industry faces great challenges in low-carbon transformation.

"We should actively plan and take early action to open a new journey of green and low-carbon development," he added.

In his keynote speech, Li Yizhong, former minister of industry and information Technology and President of the China Industrial Economic Federation, said, in order to ensure the realization of national carbon peak and carbon neutral targets, industry should take responsibility and adjust its industrial, energy and product mix.

"To construct a new development pattern, we should pay attention to the development and application of international and domestic markets and resources, strengthen the national energy and strategic mineral resources guarantee capacity, and ensure industrial security," he added.

Yin Ruiyu, former vice-minister of metallurgical industry and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said, China's iron and steel industry should take the road of high-quality development.

China's iron and steel enterprises should take the road of green development, such as energy conservation, emission reduction and de-carbonization.

Li Xinchuang, Party Secretary, Chief Engineer of Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute and Foreign Academician of Russian Academy of Natural Sciences said in his speech, China's steel industry carbon peak and carbon emission reduction is divided into four stages. The target of de-carbonization of the steel industry will be achieved before 2060.

The 14th Five-Year Plan is an important period for the steel industry to achieve low-carbon development. The forum focused on new stage, new concept and new pattern for carbon peaking, carbon emission reduction and carbon neutralization.

The leaders, experts and delegates discussed the strategic direction and implementation path for China's iron and steel industry to achieve comprehensive and high-quality development in the new era, and shared advanced experience and successful practices.

For the scientific planning of steel industry to seize the first opportunity for low-carbon development, scientific planning carbon peak and carbon reduction action plan set up a good communication platform.

The forum played a positive role in promoting industrial policy, analyzing the industry situation, leading the green and low-carbon development of iron and steel enterprises and promoting exchanges and cooperation.

Fan Tiejun, President of the Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute, and Jiang Xiaodong, vice president, presided over the morning meeting and the afternoon meeting respectively.