12th Saudi relief plane arrives in Sudan

Port Sudan, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The 12th Saudi relief plane arrived at Port Sudan International Airport on Sunday carrying 30 tons of foodstuff and medical supplies.

The aid is part of the Saudi relief airlift operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the Sudanese people, in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.