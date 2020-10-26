UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 American USFK Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 Upon Arrival In S. Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

13 American USFK personnel test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in S. Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Thirteen American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States this month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

Eight of them arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights, and the other five arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between Oct. 9 and 22, according to the U.S. military.

Of them, five individuals tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the others were confirmed to have been infected with the virus on a subsequent test while in quarantine.

They all have since been transferred to an isolation facility designated for coronavirus patients at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, USFK added.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.

Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 251, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.

"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community." Starting Aug. 30, the U.S. Department of Army has required all American soldiers, family members and other related civilians to have a negative test result for the new coronavirus prior to their departure for South Korea.

But the requirement does not apply to service members from the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps.

On Monday, South Korea added 119 more COVID-19 cases, including 94 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,955, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Related Topics

Army Incheon Seoul South Korea United States Family All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

29 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader says supporters launchin ..

7 minutes ago

PDM's third circus failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

8 minutes ago

Govt highlights Kashmir issue at international for ..

8 minutes ago

Russia to Commit to Freeze on Intermediate-Range N ..

8 minutes ago

Electric fan export rise 9.26% in Q1of FY 2020-21

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.