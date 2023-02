13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local sources

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A militant attack on a village in central Mali has killed 13 civilians, local officials told AFP on Friday.

A local politician said "terrorists" killed 13 civilians and burned homes in the village of Kani-Bonzon on Thursday, adding that the death toll could be as high as 20 and residents were afraid of returning home.

Militants "killed more than 13 civilians", torched buildings and took away three people, according to another local politician speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

"We ask the government and MINUSMA to come and help us," he said, referring to a UN peacekeeping mission that has supported the West African nation in the long-running fight against militant rebels.

Mali has been battling a severe security and political crisis since militant and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north of the country in 2012.

The militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have escalated their operations into central Mali and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Across the region, thousands of civilians, police and troops have died, and more than two million have fled their homes.

In northern Burkina Faso, at least 70 soldiers and around a dozen civilian auxiliaries have died in less than a week in attacks blamed on the militants.