New Delhi, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Indian security forces killed 13 civilians in the northeastern state of Nagaland after firing on a truck and later shooting at a crowd that gathered to protest the attack, police said Sunday.

"The situation in entire district is very tense right now. We have 13 confirmed deaths which include one labourer from outside the Nagaland state," said Nagaland police officer Sandeep M. Tamgadge of Saturday's incident near the Myanmar border.