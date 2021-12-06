UrduPoint.com

13 Civilians Killed By Security Forces In India's Northeast

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

13 civilians killed by security forces in India's northeast

New Delhi, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Indian security forces killed 13 civilians in the northeastern state of Nagaland after firing on a truck and later shooting at a crowd that gathered to protest the attack, police said Sunday.

Troops shot dead six labourers returning to their homes on Saturday afternoon in Mon district, near the Myanmar border, after setting up an ambush for insurgents they believed were operating in the area.

Family members and villagers later went looking for the missing men and confronted the troops after finding the bodies.

"This is where a confrontation happened between the two sides, and the security personnel fired, killing seven more people," Nagaland police officer Sandeep M. Tamgadge told AFP.

Tamgadge said the situation in the district was "very tense right now", with nine other civilians wounded in the second incident being treated in local hospitals.

The Indian army said in a statement one of its soldiers had died during the confrontation, with an unspecified number of troops wounded.

It added soldiers were acting on "credible intelligence" that insurgents were operating in the area and had laid an ambush to intercept them.

"The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement said.

- 'Appeal for peace' - Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for calm and announced an investigation into the event.

"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable," he said on Twitter. "Appeal for peace from all sections." Mon district is about 220 miles (350 kilometres) from Nagaland's capital Kohima, and is more than a day's drive along poorly maintained roads.

Senior state, police and army officials had reached the district to investigate, a senior state government official, who asked not to be named, told AFP.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his regret over the incident and said the state probe would "ensure justice to the bereaved families".

Nagaland state is run by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in an alliance with a more powerful regional party.

The state government issued a statement late Sunday and announced an initial compensation of about $6,600 each for the families of the dead civilians.

It said that state had used helicopters to evacuate four of the nine injured civilians from the remote Mon district to Dimapur, close to the regional capital, for medical treatment.

A candle-light march for the victims was also held in the Kohima Sunday amid unconfirmed reports of minor violence in other parts of the tense state.

A funeral service will be held for the victims at sunset on Monday, the government statement said, promising "justice as per law of the land." Nagaland and other states in northeast India, linked to the rest of the country by a narrow land corridor, has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.

The region is home to dozens of tribal groups and small guerrilla armies whose demands range from greater autonomy to secession from India.

Over the years insurgency has waned, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers, but a large Indian garrison remains stationed in the region.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Firing Attack Protest Chief Minister Army Police Twitter Died Kohima New Delhi Alliance Myanmar March Border Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

1 hour ago
 Storytellers, communication experts and advocates ..

Storytellers, communication experts and advocates to convene at Dignified Storyt ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah honours UAE&#039;s 50-year journey with 13 ..

Sharjah honours UAE&#039;s 50-year journey with 132 activities

1 hour ago
 ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.