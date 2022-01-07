13 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attacks

Ouagadougou, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Thirteen civilians have been killed in separate attacks in northern Burkina Faso, a region battling a six-year-old jihadist insurgency, local sources said on Friday.

Eleven people were killed and one was wounded in an attack on Wednesday at the village of Ankouna, the governor of the Centre-North region, Casimir Segueda, said in a statement.

Local officials said two civilian volunteers working with the army's anti-jihadist campaign were killed at Noaka, also on Wednesday.