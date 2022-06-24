UrduPoint.com

13 Dead As Police Clash With Gang Suspects In Western Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

13 dead as police clash with gang suspects in western Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A gun battle left four police officers and nine suspected gang members dead in Mexico's western state of Jalisco, authorities said Thursday.

The clash happened on Wednesday night at a house in El Salto on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara and, according to witnesses, lasted for more than an hour.

Following the shootout, the bodies of nine people, including a woman, were found inside the building, state prosecutors said.

Two people being held captive inside the building were rescued following a tip-off that gunmen had been seen taking gagged people into the house, prosecutor Luis Mendez Ruiz told reporters.

Several people were arrested, and weapons and ammunition were seized.

Ten police officers have been murdered this year in Jalisco, one of Mexico's most violent states due to the presence of criminal gangs, according to official figures.

The western region, one of the country's most prosperous, is the cradle of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which authorities blame for numerous deaths and disappearances.

Related Topics

Dead Police Guadalajara Salto Mexico Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

48 minutes ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

51 minutes ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

59 minutes ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

1 hour ago
 PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘ ..

PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘super tax’ on large-scale in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.