13 dead, dozens hurt in Mexico City metro accident: authorities

Mexico City, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a metro train accident in the Mexican capital on Monday, the authorities said.

"So far, in a preliminary figure, unfortunately there are 13 people who have lost their lives, and about 70 injured," the city's civil defense department said on Twitter.