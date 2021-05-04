13 Dead, Dozens Hurt In Mexico City Metro Accident: Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:20 AM
Mexico City, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a metro train accident in the Mexican capital on Monday, the authorities said.
"So far, in a preliminary figure, unfortunately there are 13 people who have lost their lives, and about 70 injured," the city's civil defense department said on Twitter.