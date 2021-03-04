UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Dead In California SUV Crash May Have Crossed At Mexico Border Gap

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

13 dead in California SUV crash may have crossed at Mexico border gap

Los Angeles, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :All 13 people killed when a packed vehicle collided with a truck in California are believed to have entered the US illegally through a nearby breach in the Mexico border fence, US authorities said Wednesday.

A 10-foot gap in the frontier barrier was found around an hour before officials learned of Tuesday morning's deadly crash, which took place around 30 miles from the border rift.

Initial investigations "indicate a potential nexus to the aforementioned breach in the border wall," said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino in a statement.

Surveillance footage showed two vehicles collecting border crossers from the site of the breach early Tuesday.

As well as the fatal crash, a second car was found broken down and in flames by border patrol agents, who located another 19 individuals hiding in the brush nearby who had entered the US through the fence.

Neither car was being pursued by law enforcement when the incident occurred, the US Customs and Border Protection statement said.

Tuesday's accident occurred when an SUV carrying more than two dozen people -- including minors -- and a semi-truck crashed near El Centro, California.

At least 10 of the deceased victims were Mexican, according to the Mexican government.

A total of 25 occupants -- including a driver who was later among the dead -- were traveling in the SUV at the time of the crash, the statement said.

The Ford Expedition SUV would have a legal capacity of about eight people, according to the carmaker's website.

"Human smugglers have proven time and again they have little regard for human life," said Bovino.

"Those who may be contemplating crossing the border illegally should pause to think of the dangers that all too often end in tragedy; tragedies our Border Patrol Agents and first responders are unfortunately very familiar with."The accident occurred when the SUV entered an intersection in front of the semi-truck, officials earlier said, although it was not known whether the smaller vehicle had stopped at the stop sign.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car El Centro Mexico SITE May Border All From Government Ford

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

7 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

9 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

9 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

9 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.