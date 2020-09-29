13 dead in Mexican bus crash

(@FahadShabbir)

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 21 injured on Monday when a bus veered out of control and slammed into a rock face in southern Mexico, the authorities said.

The accident happened before dawn on a highway in the state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala.

"The passenger bus left the road and collided with a wall of rock, killing 13 people," the state prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Initial investigations point to brake failure, according to the authorities, who said that the passengers were mostly residents of communities in the area.