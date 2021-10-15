13 dead in northwest DR Congo land dispute: officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gemena, RD Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Three days of fighting in a land dispute in northwestern DR Congo left 13 people dead, many injured and around 50 homes burned to the ground, officials said Thursday.

The rivals -- ethnic Lingotebe and Kungu -- wielded machetes in the violence from Monday to Wednesday, Kungu territory administrator Jean-Pierre Elongo told reporters.

Elongo said the two groups have been embroiled in a territorial dispute since 1982.

"The inhabitants of these two groups are fighting over areas for collecting caterpillars," Elongo said.

"A final solution has never been found," he added of the dispute in Kungu, located in northwestern Sud-Ubangi province.