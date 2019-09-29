UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Dead In Thailand After Truck Carrying Students Flips Over

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

13 dead in Thailand after truck carrying students flips over

Bangkok, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Thirteen people, most of them students, were killed when a pick-up truck flipped over while trying to change lanes on Sunday in the Thai capital, police said.

Graphic CCTV footage shows passengers riding in the back being hurled out of the vehicle onto the road in Bangkok's suburbs.

"Twelve people died instantly and one later died at the hospital," police officer Samran Chaytao told AFP, adding that nine of them were college-age students finished mechanical training for a local company.

A total of 18 people were in the truck, which was coming from an evening out with students and company officials celebrating the end of their training, Samran said.

Two of the five survivors had severe injuries.

Deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world's most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.

Though many of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant labourers often grab headlines.

Related Topics

World Police Thailand Company Road Vehicle Died Bangkok Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.