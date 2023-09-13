13 drug peddlers netted with 19 kg charras, 1200 grams heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 13 accused on recovery of over 19 kg charras and 1200 grams heroin.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police held Zulfiqar for having 1200 grams of heroin, a female drug smuggler with 2060 grams of charras and Dolat Khan for carrying 1760 grams of charras.

Saddar Baroni police rounded up Anil with 2100 grams of charras and Ibrar for possessing 2740 grams of charras.

City Police in their operation netted Sikander for having 1680 grams of charras while New Town police nabbed an accused namely Shehzad for having 1440 grams of charras.

Pirwadhai police arrested Yasir and recovered 1080 grams of charras and R.A. Bazar police held Umar on recovery of 1425 grams of charras.

He further informed that Westridge, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Wah Cantt police arrested Mehboob, Akpal Khan, Kamran and Shehbaz on recovery of 1200, 1480, 1440 and 1160 grams of charras respectively.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.