UrduPoint.com

13 Gendarmes Killed In Northern Burkina Faso

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

13 gendarmes killed in northern Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Gunmen killed at least 13 gendarmes in an ambush Sunday at Taparko, a mining town in northern Burkina Faso regularly targetted by jihadist fighters, security sources said.

"A team from the gendarmerie at Dori fell into an ambush set by armed individuals this afternoon near Taparko," a security source told AFP.

As well as the 13 confirmed dead, a number of other gendarmes were missing, the source added.

Another security source said reinforcements had been called in and were searching the sector for eight missing gendarmes.

An additional eight gendarmes were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously, and they had been evacuated for treatment in Tougouri.

The attack came as two people were killed and several others injured when a bus hit a landmine Sunday, also near Taparko.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Dori Burkina Faso Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

23 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

1 day ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

1 day ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>