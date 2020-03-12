13 injured as trains collide in Cairo

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Thirteen people were injured when two passenger trains collided Thursday in the Egyptian capital, the health ministry said, triggering a suspension in nationwide rail services.

It said the casualties were ferried to hospitals, while the rail authorities said that services were suspended across Egypt.

The government had declared Thursday a holiday because of heavy rains and strong winds.

In the accident involving passengers from Upper Egypt, one train crashed into the other which was stationary, the rail services said.