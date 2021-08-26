UrduPoint.com

13 Killed, 60 Injured In Two Explosions Outside Kabul Airport

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :At least 13 people, including women and children, have so for been reportedly killed and over sixty wounded in two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul on Thursday, where thousands of people have been gathering to go abroad.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed killing of at least 13 people and injuries upto 60 people in the blasts occurred at one of the entrance gate of Kabul Airport.

He said security of the blasts site was responsibility of the US troops, adding that actual reason of the blasts would be known after proper investigation.

The US officials have confirmed that several people including various US and Afghan nationals were among the killed and injured.

They said one of the explosion appears to be a suicide bomb.

No group has so for taken responsibility of the blasts and the Taliban while condemning the incident have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and injured. Zabihullah Mujahid said security to life and property of citizen would be ensured at all cost and no one would be allowed to create the law and order situation.

The injured and dead were shifted to local hospitals where a state of emergency has been declared, siren of ambulances were being heard to shift the injured to hospitals. Kabul's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet that more than 30 injured have been brought to our emergency while six others already dead on arrival. We have activated all of our emergency and mass casualty protocols.

