13 killed in DR Congo attacks blamed on ADF militia

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Thirteen people have died in attacks in the eastern DR Congo region of Beni, local officials and experts said on Wednesday, blaming a notorious militia called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

ADF men attacked the village of Kisima late Tuesday, "leaving 11 dead," said Bozi Sindiwako, the chief official for the Rwenzori area in North Kivu province, a toll confirmed by a monitoring group, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST).

In a separate attack overnight, two people were killed in Oicha, its mayor, Nicolas Kikuku, said.