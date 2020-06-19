13 killed in Ivory Coast landslip, others missing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Thirteen people died and several others were missing in a landslide Thursday in a suburb of Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, a top official and locals said.

"The provisional death toll is 13 and searches are continuing," Abidjan's prefect Vincent Toh Bi said, adding that "20 houses were swept away" in the teeming suburb of Anyama, north of the coastal city, after torrential rain.