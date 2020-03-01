UrduPoint.com
13 Missing Off Japan After Cargo Ship, Fishing Boat Collide

Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:10 AM

13 missing off Japan after cargo ship, fishing boat collide

Tokyo, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :More than a dozen crew members of a cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, a coast guard official said Sunday.

The 1,989-tonne Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing 1 was carrying some 3,000 tonnes of iron scrap and rapidly took in water after the hit, Japan Coast Guard spokesman Tomoyuki Hanzawa told AFP.

The collision between the Guoxing 1 and a 138-tonne Japanese fishing boat happened around 10 pm (1300) GMT Saturday and the cause is unknown, he added.

The Guoxing 1 had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are still missing and the coast guard is searching for them, Hanzawa said.

One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe.

