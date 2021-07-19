UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Policemen Killed In Northwest Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

13 policemen killed in northwest Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Thirteen policemen were killed in an ambush by cattle thieves in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, in the latest spate of violence in the region, police said late on Sunday.

A police unit was ambushed in Kurara Mota village in Bungudu district while "responding to a distress call" from residents of nearby villages about an impending attack by bandits, local police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said.

"Unfortunately, 13 personnel paid the supreme price," Shehu added.

Northwest Nigeria has been terrorised by criminal gangs who raid villages, steal cattle, kidnap for ransom and burn homes after looting supplies.

The police said a manhunt has been launched to track the assailants in a nearby forest where they are believed to have hideouts, Shehu said.

Residents said the bandits had earlier attacked nearby Magami community, but were thwarted by troops stationed in the town.

"The bandits then stormed a neighbouring village where they killed one person and looted some shops before proceeding to Kurar Mota where they fought with the policemen," resident Bature Dan-Malam said.

Military deployments and peace deals with the bandits have failed to end the violence.

In recent months, the criminals have focused on attacking schools and kidnapping hundreds of students to squeeze ransom payments from relatives.

The bandits are known to hide in camps in the Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger states.

The violence has forced 80,000 people to flee into neighbouring Niger over the past two years, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

Related Topics

Attack Police Kidnapping United Nations Katsina Kaduna Price Niger Nigeria Criminals Sunday From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Afghanistan’s decision to call back ambassador, ..

9 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with flood-ridden European ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Press: New drugs are beating Covid-19, not jus ..

1 hour ago

India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.