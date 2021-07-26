UrduPoint.com
13-year-old Japanese Skateboarder Wins Olympic Gold

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

ANKARA,26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) –:A Japanese teen skateboarder won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday.

Momiji Nishiya, 13, went down in history as she won the first-ever gold medal in women's street skateboarding in an Olympic event.

In Monday's final at Ariake sports Park, she beat Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japanese athlete Funa Nakayama.

Nishiya secured the top position on the podium, having a score of 15.26 in total.

Leal, 13, won silver, scoring 14.64, and 16-year-old Nakayama earned bronze with a total score of 14.49 in Tokyo.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

