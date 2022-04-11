UrduPoint.com

1,378 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A total of 1,378 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

According to the commission, 26,796 close contacts were released from medical observation on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 138,544 patients had been discharged from hospitals across the mainland after recovery by the end of Sunday, according to the report.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

