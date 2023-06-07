13th Saudi relief plane arrives in Sudan

Sudan, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The 13th Saudi relief plane arrived at Port Sudan International Airport today, carrying 30 tons of foodstuff and medical supplies as part of the Saudi relief airlift operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the Sudanese people, in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The delivery of aid reflects the noble humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief in all countries in need.