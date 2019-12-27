14 Confirmed Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Govt
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:20 AM
Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 14 people died when a passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, the government said Friday.
"There are 14 dead at the (crash) site," Almaty city government said in a statement via its official channel on the Telegram messenger app.
It added that a further 17 patients were being treated in hospital in a "serious condition".