UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Confirmed Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

14 confirmed dead in Kazakhstan plane crash: govt

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 14 people died when a passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, the government said Friday.

"There are 14 dead at the (crash) site," Almaty city government said in a statement via its official channel on the Telegram messenger app.

It added that a further 17 patients were being treated in hospital in a "serious condition".

Related Topics

Dead Died Almaty Kazakhstan SITE From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

10 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

10 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

10 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.