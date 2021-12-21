UrduPoint.com

14 Dead, 70,000 Displaced In Malaysian Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:30 PM

14 dead, 70,000 displaced in Malaysian floods

Shah Alam, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Malaysian military used boats Tuesday to distribute food to desperate people trapped in their homes after massive floods, as the death toll rose to 14 with over 70,000 displaced.

Days of torrential rain triggered some of the worst flooding in years across the country at the weekend, swamping cities and villages and cutting off major roads.

Selangor -- the country's wealthiest and most densely populated state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur -- is one of the worst-hit areas.

In the city of Shah Alam, some areas were still under water Tuesday and military personnel in boats distributed food to people stuck in their homes and government shelters.

Related Topics

Water Shah Alam Kuala Lumpur Government

Recent Stories

Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in ..

Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in Indigenous Australian communi ..

11 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 5,202 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 5,202 more COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 Oil prices drop as Omicron spread clouds demand ou ..

Oil prices drop as Omicron spread clouds demand outlook

11 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

11 minutes ago
 Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Vi ..

Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Virtual Meeting on Decembre 23 - ..

22 minutes ago
 Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 20 ..

Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 2019 - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.