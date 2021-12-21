14 dead, 70,000 displaced in Malaysian floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shah Alam, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Malaysian military used boats Tuesday to distribute food to desperate people trapped in their homes after massive floods, as the death toll rose to 14 with over 70,000 displaced.

Days of torrential rain triggered some of the worst flooding in years across the country at the weekend, swamping cities and villages and cutting off major roads.

Selangor -- the country's wealthiest and most densely populated state, encircling the capital Kuala Lumpur -- is one of the worst-hit areas.

In the city of Shah Alam, some areas were still under water Tuesday and military personnel in boats distributed food to people stuck in their homes and government shelters.