14 killed in Burkina Faso village attack: security sources

Ouagadougou, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :An attack on a village in the north of Burkina Faso has left at least 14 people dead, security and local sources said Saturday.

Unidentified assailants killed 13 people "among the civilian population" in the village of Tadaryat, a security source said, as well as a member of the army auxiliary who had come to help them. A local source confirmed the toll.